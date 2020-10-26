HICKSVILLE — Charles F. Fowler, 73, Hicksville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his home.
Charles was born September 18, 1947, in Waynesboro, Tennessee, the son of the late Frank Fowler and Ruth (Griggs) Murphy. Charles proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved American muscle cars and dogs.
Charles is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Mark) Feasby of Antwerp, Ohio, Sandra K. Fowler of Security, Colorado, Deborah Stuckey of Edgerton, Ohio, and Melody (Kenneth) Mumy of Hicksville, Ohio; and his very special dog, Lucy.
A memorial service for Charles will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551; or Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
