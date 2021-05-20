Charles English

Napoleon — Charles "Chuck" English, 72, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at McClaren St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, Ohio.
He was born August 1, 1948, to the late Charles and Delores (Healy) English Sr. On Feb. 6, 1977, he married Judy (Busch) English and they spent 44 wonderful years together.
Chuck and Judy owned and operated the former Elery Supper Club for over 31 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and after retirement enjoyed tinkering around the house and watching TV. He was a member of Defiance Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Defiance Eagles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Mark (Amy) Mahlman, Michelle (Matt) Epple, Scott (Amy) English, Michelle Mahlman; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 21 from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials contributions are suggested to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
