Charles Davis

Cecil — Charles Davis, 89, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, October 9, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries