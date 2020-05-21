DESHLER — Charles Raye "Chuck" Salyers, 66, Deshler, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 17, 1953, in Dungannon, Virginia, the son of Beulah (Sullivan) Salyers and Corbet Harris.
While in his teens, Chuck moved to Ohio with his older siblings and was a vocational school graduate of Continental High School. He would work for over 37 years at the Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon, Ohio. He worked maintenance in the boiler room, finally retiring in 2009.
Chuck was a baptized member of St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, and a member of the NRA. Over the years, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, bowling, sporting events and the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his favorite things was spending years at Wagner's Campground on the Maumee River, relaxing and having fun with family and friends.
On October 2, 1976, he married Bonnie (Kuesel) Salyers at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, and she survives. He also is survived by two daughters, Dawn Yates of Defiance, Ohio, and Heidi (Aric) Christman, Deshler; granddaughters, Raine Salyers, Ada Christman, Ella Christman and Mya Christman; great-grandson, Jeffery; and sisters, Judy Messer of Hicksville, Ohio, Jean Schroeder of Ottawa, Ohio, and Leona Salyers, Continental, Ohio.
He also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeff Yates; brothers, Bill Salyers, Mac Salyers and Johnny Salyers; and sisters, Della Bevins, Naomi Porter, Wilma Lou Brashear and Nell Dockery.
You are welcome to gather and visit with the family from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Deshler. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. James Wenger officiating.
The family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church. Those unable to attend are welcome to leave condolences and messages for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
