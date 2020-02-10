Charles Eugene “Chuck” Richmond, 83, Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully at CHP Home Care and Hospice of Defiance the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Griffithsville, West Virginia, on Thursday April 23, 1936, to the late Charles Elwood Richmond and Gertie Adkins Richmond McCain. Chuck was employed by Johns-Manville for over 32 years and was well-respected among all in the community, offering a helping hand whenever and wherever he could. He was a member of the Believer’s Church International. Chuck was an avid motorcycle rider in his riding for hours on end. He was an old model car collector, the ‘57 Chevy being one of his favorites. He was also a NASCAR fan and a WWE enthusiast, talking for hours on the subject and recalling many matches and facts. In his later years, his favorite pastime was sitting on the front porch watching the cars go by. He loved going to the Music Barn on Friday nights to enjoy his favorite bluegrass music until his health would no longer allow. He was a member of the Defiance VFW and Eagles.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Richmond of Defiance, Ohio, as well as sisters, Freda Tebbe of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Janet (Bill) Radabaugh of Jackson, Ohio; special sister-in-law, Judith McDaniel of Defiance, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Hope Richmond of Fremont, Indiana; grandson, Phillip Richmond (Karli Munger) of Montpelier, Ohio; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his best friend, Kenny Hall, of Defiance, Ohio, and porch buddies, Jack Wurster and dog, Molly, also of Defiance.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his infant twin sister, Regina Janette Richmond; infant daughter, Peggy Lee Richmond; son, Eugene Ross “Geno” Richmond; and beloved brother, Kermit Richmond.
The family also would like to extend a special thanks to the CHP Home Care and Hospice of Defiance for the exceptional care and kindness shown during Chuck’s stay.
Calling hours will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Avenue in Defiance, with Apostle O. Michael Smith officiating. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with a funeral reception following at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.