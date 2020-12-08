Charles Bergman

Bergman

Charles E. Bergman, 80, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in his home after an extended illness.

Mr. Bergman was a graduate of Reading High School in Reading, Michigan, and attended Hillsdale College. He had a passion for baseball and was a left-handed pitcher in the Detroit Tiger baseball minor league system for a number of years. He operated Bergman Floor Covering in Defiance for many years, then became a sales representative for Sara Lee. He was also active with the Defiance Merchants softball team for many years. Upon retirement he moved to Cape Coral, Florida, where he was a member and past commodore of the Cape Coral Sailing Club. In recent years, he was active with the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Charles Edward Bergman was born on December 23, 1939, in Reading, Michigan, the son of Victor and Clara (Goch) Bergman. Survivors include his children, Carrie (Tony) Homier of Defiance, Curtis Bergman and Carleen Bergman, both of Noblesville, Indiana, and Chris Bergman of Defiance; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Delores VanFleet.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials are requested to the Parkinson’s Foundation. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Bergman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries