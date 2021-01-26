Charles Ankney

Defiance — Charles L. "Jim" Ankney, 88, Defiance, passed away Sunday morning, January 24, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born February 27, 1932 to the late Charles and Anna (Wheeler) Ankney in Defiance, Ohio. Jim proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean Conflict. On August 7, 1953, he married Madaline Brown, who preceded him in death. On September 2, 1992, he married Marilyn Hoover, who preceded him in death on March 30, 2020.
Jim worked as a millwright for the former Auglaize Stone Company, now known as Stoneco-Auglaize Plant for over 41 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 18C, and a lifetime Golden member of Eagles Aerie 2045 in Paulding, Ohio. Jim will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Suzann (Bob) Bauer and Julie Bush, all of Defiance; his son, Chuck (Deborah Davis) Ankney of Defiance; five grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Deisler, Kristi Hale, Elizabeth Bush, Jennifer Bush and Timothy Bush; and two great-grandchildren, Braydon Salinas and Brogan Blake. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Michael (Karen) Hoover, John Hoover and David Hoover, his stepdaughters, Sharon Hoover and Sandra (Steve) Carroll; and three stepgrandchildren, Kira and Sean Carroll, and Ian Hoover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Ankney; five brothers, Garrison, Donald, Paul "Bill," Richard and Arnold Ankney; his sisters, Mildred Higgins and Violet Grant; and a stepdaughter, Sarah Hoover.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 5087.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
