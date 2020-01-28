Charlene “Weenie” Weaver, 82, Defiance, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
Weenie was born April 10, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to Robert I. and Ruth Julia (Parker) Kroeckel, who preceded her in death. She married Eugene “Pork” Weaver on September 6, 1958, who survives.
Weenie worked at Chief Supermarket for 37 years, before retiring in 1997. She began volunteering at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, continuing to spread joy to others with the twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. She also had a great love for all animals, enjoyed being with her many friends, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time in her yard.
In addition to her husband, Weenie is survived by her children, Thomas (Laurie) Weaver of Defiance, Julie (Kurt) Gaskell of Valparaiso, Ind., and Sally (Matt) Mattocks of Virginia Beach, Va.; her precious grandchildren, Leisha, Kacey, Tyler, Jason, Joshua, Philip and Erika; and her darling great-grandchildren, Piper, Prynn, Katelynn, Lyanna, Easton, Mason, Brantley and Cash. She also is survived by one sister, Patricia Mayer.
Also preceding her in death besides her parents was her brother, Robert “Bud” Kroeckel.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Avenue, in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society, Kingsbury Place or Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
