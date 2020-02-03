Funeral services for Charlene M. Weaver were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was by Dave Moninger. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Gaskell, Josh Mattocks, Philip Mattocks, Jason Gaskell, Matt Hampton and Chris Van Gunten. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

