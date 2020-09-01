McCLURE — Charlene “Sue” Stephens, 77, McClure, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born February 18, 1943, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Charles and Cletis (Harris) Strite. On June 26, 1965, she married Albert “Bert” Stephens at McClure United Methodist Church.
Sue drove school bus at HOPE School for many years and helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of McClure United Methodist Church, where she served on many church committees. She also served as former president for the Henry County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and reading. Most of all, she loved anything that involved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bert; children, Jennie Stephens of McClure, Jill Stephens of Malinta, and Judy (Randy) Williams of Deshler; grandchildren, Jayme Williams, Elyssa Williams, Erynn Williams, Wyatt Williams, Wayde Williams, Amber (Shawn) Compher and Addyson Stephens; sister, Dolores (Victor) Johnson of Napoleon; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Karen) Stephens, and Joyce Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at the McClure United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to McClure United Methodist Church, McClure American Legion, McClure Public Library or McClure Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
