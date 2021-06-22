Charla Jean (Herge) Brentlinger, 94, formerly of Malinta and Napoleon, Ohio, died on June 18th, 2021.

Online condolences and service information are available at www.rodenbergergray.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charla Brentlinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries