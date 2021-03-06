Defiance — Chadwick Thomas Wiseman, 43, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Chad was born on November 21, 1977, to W. Tom Wiseman and Pamela (Miller) Wiseman. Chad was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He graduated from Four County Vocational School in 1996. He enjoyed mixed martial arts and obtained a black belt. Chad was an elite member of the Defiance High School 1992 wrestling team that was inducted into the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Tayloure Wiseman and Audrey Wiseman, both of Defiance, whom he loved and adored above all. Also surviving are his sister, Aimee (Jason) McDonald of Canton, Georgia; and his maternal grandmother, Norma (Link) Miller of Defiance.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Mary (VanVlerah) Wiseman; and his maternal grandfather, Richard Miller.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran School. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

