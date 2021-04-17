Defiance — Chad Lawrence Goff, 42, of Defiance, passed away from injuries sustained in an accident on Tuesday night, April 13, 2021.
He was born on February 9, 1979, to Michael Goff and Carla (Watson) Goff in Berea, Ohio. On October 12, 2002, he married Carla (Heilman) Goff, who survives. Chad and Carla were high school sweethearts. They had the best 18 1/2 years of their lives together. He truly was the best devoted husband and father.
Chad was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance as an usher and a teacher. He earned his Associate's degree from Northwest State, and his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The Defiance College. He worked as a supervisor and team leader at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio.
Chad was a lover of the great outdoors. He loved hunting. Even though it was his fate, he loved riding his Harley and was a safe and careful driver. His plans were to build a building to continue to spend time working and tinkering together with his son Levi. He was a handyman, and loved camping, hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. Chad had plans for a family trip this summer. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Chad is survived by his loving wife, Carla Jean Goff, his son, Levi Philip Goff, his father, Michael (Denise) Goff of Oregon, Ohio, his mother, Carla (John) Harbert of Cleveland, Ohio, and his in-laws, John and Carolyn Heilman of Defiance. He also leaves behind his brothers, Christopher (Marleen) Goff of Elyria, Ohio, and Cyron (Susan) Goff of Defiance; his grandmothers, Doris (James) Goff of Medina, Ohio, and Ruth Watson of Grafton, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Dawn (Jonathan) Thieman of Streamwood, Illinois; several aunts and uncles, and his cat, Mocha.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Watson, and a special great-uncle, Philip J. Heilman.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 1:00 pm at the church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will take place at St. Stephen Lutheran Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
