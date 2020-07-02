COLUMBUS — Chad W. Kuhlman, 44, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ayersville, passed away on April 2, 2020, in Columbus.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Chad Kuhlman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.