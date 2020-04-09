COLUMBUS — Chad W. Kuhlman, 44, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ayersville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born December 8, 1975, to Adrian and Pat (Kehmeyer) Kuhlman in Defiance, Ohio. Chad was a 1994 graduate and valedictorian at Ayersville High School, and played football and baseball. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Wright State University. He proudly passed his professional engineering exam on his first attempt. Chad worked as an electrical engineer for Dynamix Engineering in Columbus. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Chad was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Chad cherished his family and will be sadly missed by his parents, Adrian and Pat Kuhlman of Ayersville; his two brothers, Tim (Nydia) Kuhlman of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Dennis (Christina) Kuhlman of Liberty Township, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews, Bryant, Evan, Reese, Trenton, Gabriel, Nathan and Catherine Kuhlman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Anna Mae Kuhlman, and Verlin and Loretta Kehmeyer.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.