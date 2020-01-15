TOLEDO — Celesta Elena Murbach, 49, Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born on May 22, 1970, at the Naval Hospital in Key West, Florida. She was a devoted daughter, mother and Mamaw. The love for her family shows brightly through her loved ones. She was a light and joy to all that were blessed to have known her!
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Murbach of Toledo, Ohio; her parents, Harold (Corrine) Cook Sr. of Fremont, Ohio, and Peggy McGladdery of Defiance, Ohio; son, Charles Elder; daughter, Lauren (Derrick) Beltz; daughter, Madison Murbach; grandchildren, Parker, Preston and Ashton Beltz and Mallory Elder. She also is survived by her brother and sisters, Mary Cook of Van Wert, Ohio, David (Dawn) Cook of Republic, Ohio, Julia (Mitchell) Snyder of Payne, Ohio, Starr (Jeremy) Weber of Edgerton, Ohio, Rachel (Philip) Ritter of Newnan, Ga., and Ruth (Daniel) Turner of Newnan, Ga.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Crockett Eugene “Gene” and Georgia Cook; maternal grandparents, Charles and Juanita Clemins; stepfather, Hank McGladdery; brother, Harold D. Cook Jr.; and several great-uncles and great-aunts.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon. Funeral service will be at noon at the mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance.
Friends are invited to share a memory of Celesta and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
