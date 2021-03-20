Defiance — Cathy S. Rose, 60, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on November 11, 1960, to Ernest and Margie (Pitts) Mansfield in Defiance, Ohio. On May 23, 1979, she married Earl D. Rose, who survives. Cathy devoted her life to her family. Her most cherished moments were spent with her grandchildren whom she loved and adored with all her heart.
Cathy will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Earl Rose, Defiance; her daughters, Kristy (Brian) McCafferty, Defiance, and Jamie (Paul) Armstrong, South Carolina; her son, Shane Rose, Grand Haven, Michigan; and eleven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Mindy Jo Rose; and her son, Zachary Rose.
A celebration of life for Cathy will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.