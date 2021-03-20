Defiance — Cathy S. Rose, 60, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on November 11, 1960, to Ernest and Margie (Pitts) Mansfield in Defiance, Ohio. On May 23, 1979, she married Earl D. Rose, who survives. Cathy devoted her life to her family. Her most cherished moments were spent with her grandchildren whom she loved and adored with all her heart.

Cathy will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Earl Rose, Defiance; her daughters, Kristy (Brian) McCafferty, Defiance, and Jamie (Paul) Armstrong, South Carolina; her son, Shane Rose, Grand Haven, Michigan; and eleven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Mindy Jo Rose; and her son, Zachary Rose.

A celebration of life for Cathy will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

