Cathren Lee

Lee

COLUMBUS — Cathren C. Lee, 86, formerly of Sherwood, passed away on December 21, 2021, at the Kochenbacher House, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born August 29, 1935, to Oney and Clara (Chamberlin) Ankney in Sherwood. She married Robert Lee February 8, 1955, who preceded her in death in 2004.

Cathren is survived by her children, Alan (Mary) Lee, Sarasota, Florida, Cheryl (Warren) Titus, Findlay, Ohio, Cathy (Chris) Peck, Ottawa, Ohio, Sharon (Kyle) Roeder, Prescott, Arizona, James (Cynthia) Lee, Marrysville, Ohio, and Terry Lee, Clarksville, Georgia. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Cathren will also be missed by her siblings, Ruben (Ati) Ankney, Malaysia, June (Mike) Davis, Toledo, Ohio, Betty George, Mark Center, Ohio, and Helen Coombs, Sherwood, Ohio.

Over the years she participated in many outreach and community programs including prison ministries, discipleship, Bible studies and children ministries.

Due to the love she had for missionaries, we ask in lieu of flowers, you donate to Tabernacle Baptist Missions Department, 6467 U.S. 441 South, Lakemont, Georgia 30552.

A memorial service will take place at a later date with family.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries