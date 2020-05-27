Catherine Klopfenstein

PAULDING — Catherine Marie Klopfenstein, 99, gently passed from this life into eternity on May 25, 2020, at the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center of Paulding, Ohio. She was one week short of her 100th birthday.
She was born June 1, 1920, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Souder) Gerber. She answered the call of her Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 17 and was baptized on February 27, 1938, in a horse tank outside. She was a lifelong member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. On February 24, 1957, she was married to Raymond E. Klopfenstein, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2012. She enjoyed working by his side on the farm, gardening, sewing, crocheting, reading, going to garage sales, wintering in Florida, the outdoors, and animals. She also was given to hospitality.
She is survived by their children, Leon (Debra) Klopfenstein of Haviland, Betty (Harlan) Wulf of Larchwood, Iowa, and Jerry (Cherry) Klopfenstein of Paulding; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jack (Mary) Gerber of Paulding.
She also was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Oliver Michael Stackhouse.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. May 30 at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding. Burial will follow in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, in the Latty Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, Paulding. There also will be visitation one hour prior to the funeral service.
For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Latty Apostolic Christian Church ALMS Fund or Harvest Call.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
