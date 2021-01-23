Defiance — Catherine L. Farber, 45, Defiance, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at The Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born February 18, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio. Shortly after, she was adopted by Michael and Karon (Mack) Farber. Cathy was a 1994 graduate of Tinora High School, and was on the track team. She enjoyed her 10-year membership with the Best Friends 4-H Club. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Cathy worked at Sauder Manufacturing in Archbold, Ohio, for over 25 years. Cathy enjoyed sports, especially Michigan football, dancing, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Cathy will be sadly missed by her father, Michael Farber of Defiance; her sister, Melissa (Steve) Billing of Defiance; and her brothers, Stephen (Jennifer) Farber of Defiance and Wesley (Catherine) Farber of Prince Frederick, Maryland. She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews, Rose and Teagen Billing, and Wyatt, Morgan, Ian, Carson and Kennedy Farber.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karon Farber; and her grandparents, Wilbur and Dolores Mack, and Charles and Jenni Farber.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Joe Steinbauer officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Parish Center Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
