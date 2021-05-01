Catherine Cline

Defiance — Catherine A. (Sholl) Cline, 92, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Brookview Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on July 17, 1928, to Theodore and Estella (Link) Sholl in Oakwood, Ohio. Catherine was a 1946 graduate of Oakwood High School. On May 28, 1949, she married Richard L. Cline, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2011.
Catherine was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. She was a former Eucharistic minister, religious formation teacher, and a member of the prayer chain. She was also a member of the Rose Petal Tea Party Group. Catherine worked as a secretary at the Defiance City Engineers and Building Inspection Office and St. John's Catholic Church, and as an Instructor for Masters Driving School. Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family was always her priority. She said she never saw a baby she didn't love and want to hold.
Catherine will be sadly missed by her children: Dennis J. (Marcia) Cline, David L. (Roberta) Cline, Elaine K. Cline, and Richard A. (Valery) Cline. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Julie (Keith) Gantner, Amy (Philip) Sisto, Andrea (Trent) Diamond, Alicia (Jordan) Carr and Rich (Shantelle) Cline; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Sarah, Joe, Sam, Elizabeth, Tommy, Alex, Julia, Olivia, Hannah, Caitlynn, Luke, Liam, Chloe, Victoria, and Richard; and her brothers Vincent (Shirley) Sholl and Leo Sholl.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane M. Lacy, and brothers, Charles, Joseph, Walter, and Gerald Sholl.
Private visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fr. James Morman officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
