QUINCY, Mich. — Carrol A. Tille, 83, of Quincy, Michigan, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Drew’s Place of Coldwater.
Carrol was born June 22, 1939, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Amos and Anna Ruth (Denman) Tille. He served in the U.S. Navy on the submarine USS Jallao. Carrol married Mary Ann Zimmerman on April 4, 1964, in Defiance, Ohio. He served as an Ohio State Trooper for 28 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement Carrol served as an investigator for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was also a special deputy for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Carrol was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio, and attended St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater, Michigan. He also belonged to the Defiance Fish and Game Club, the Elks and the Ohio Troopers Association. Carrol enjoyed watching western movies, snowmobiling and SCUBA diving. He also loved living on the lake and enjoying a Bud Light with his buddies. What he treasured most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and grand-dogs.
Carrol is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his children, David (Julie) Tille of Murray, Utah, and Susan (Marc) Nusser of Mason, Ohio; his grandchildren, Ellie, Lucas and Jackson Tille and Jacob, Libbie and Madeline Nusser. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeannine Carter.
Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio, or St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater, Michigan.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home, www.dutcherfh.com.
