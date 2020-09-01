Carolyn Willford

ELERY — Carolyn N. Willford, 85, formerly of Elery, Ohio, passed away September 1, 2020.
She was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on December 14, 1934, to John and Margaret (Hiler) McClure. Carolyn married James Willford on December 14, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Carolyn was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, where she enjoyed making blankets with the Sewing Ministry, preparing congregational dinners with the Congregational Life Committee, and assisting with the Ladies of the Church. Carolyn was a bus driver for Patrick Henry Schools and would often volunteer her time to drive the bus for her children’s events. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Peggy (David) Follett, Cynthia (Roger) Dinius and Diane (Michael) Elchinger; sons, James (Barbara) Willford and Michael (Anne) Willford; nine grandsons; two great-granddaughters; sister, Joan Groll; and sister-in-law, Evelyn McClure.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; infant children, Patty Lynn and Joel Richard; and siblings, Walter “Mac” McClure, Gretchen Shroyer, Roy McClure, Margaret “Mickey” Crawford, Alma McKinnon, John McClure, Richard “Dick” McClure, Pauline Thompson and Paul Eugene McClure.
Services for Carolyn will be private for the immediate family. Interment will take place at Grelton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
