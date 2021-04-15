Ottawa — Carolyn S. Snavley, 77, of Ottawa, formerly of Continental, died at 9:55 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at her daughter's residence.
She was born on July 14, 1943, in Lima to the late Robert D. and Josephine M. (Moran) Hull. On July 13, 1963, she married Bernard O. Snavley. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2013.
Survivors include four children: Robert (Debra) Snavley of Findlay, Steve Snavley of Ottawa, Linda (Donald) Ankney of Paulding and Becky Snavley of Cincinnati; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Amy Rebecca Snavley; four brothers: Ronald, Doyle, Douglas and Paul Willis Hull; and one twin sister, Marilyn Baldwin.
Carolyn retired from Campbell's Soup in Napoleon. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards.
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and again on Friday one hour prior to the service at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
