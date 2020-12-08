SHERWOOD — Carolyn A. Smith, 73, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan, Ohio.
She was born March 29, 1947, to Richard and Bernice (Patton) Healy in Defiance, Ohio. Carolyn was a 1965 graduate of Defiance High School. On August 25, 1976, she married Richard Smith, who survives. Carolyn was a member of Moose Lodge 2094. She enjoyed playing bingo and fishing. She loved everything about Christmas, and it was her favorite time of year. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard A. Smith Sr. of Sherwood, Ohio; her sons, Richard A. Smith Jr. of Sherwood, Ohio, and Michael (Becky) Smith of Defiance; and her daughters, Brenda Smith of Florida, and Wanda Hicks of Charloe, Ohio. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Richard (Phyllis) Healy of Ayersville and Carl Healy of Bryan; and her sister, Patty (Allen) Joseph of Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill Healy; and her sister, Roberta Barton.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to serve the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
