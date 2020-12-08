Carolyn Scantlen

Carolyn A. Scantlen, 81, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born July 15, 1939, to Albert and Angela (Dietrick) Kissner in Defiance, Ohio. On November 27, 1958, she married Russell P. Scantlen, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2013.
Carolyn was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She worked as a receptionist at the Defiance Clinic for several years until her retirement. She was a life time member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and friends.
Carolyn will be sadly missed by her son, John (Karen) Scantlen of Livonia, Mich.; her daughter, Jenny Reliford of Defiance; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Kissner of Dayton, Ohio; her sisters, JoAnn Watson of Jacksonville, Fla., Judy Peoples of Troy, Ohio, Theresa (Doug) Daoust of Defiance, and Mary Ann (Brian) Gahagan of Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Heller; granddaughter, Anna Marie Heller; and her sister, Rita Von Pinnon.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and services. Burial will take follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
