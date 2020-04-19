LEIPSIC — Carolyn Jean (nee Rayle) Powell, 81, Leipsic, daughter of Arthur and Jessie Meyers Rayle, was born March 8, 1939. She passed away April 18, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness.
Carolyn had lived her whole life on and near her parent’s farm. She is survived by her husband of 64 years William and her children, Thomas (Kay), Robin Kern (James) and Sharon Simon (Rick); grandchildren, Robert Kern, Adam Kern and Meagan Kern Fyffe, Alissa Simon, Scott Simon and William Powell; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her siblings were Florence, Warren, Donald and Janet. all deceased.
She attended Hamler High School and married her high school sweetheart, William, in 1955. She ran her own businesses for many years, first as a custom seamstress and later as an upholsterer. She served on the Hamler EMS and was active in her community attending and serving on many committees and boards at her church and Friends of the Hamler Library. Once her children were grown, she returned to school and became an LPN, she worked at Blanchard Valley Hospital for several years. After her retirement, she remained active in her community and continued to serve on many committees. She enjoyed a lifelong love of reading and travel and also continued to sew custom clothes for her family, including, but not limited to many wedding dresses and baby clothes, as well as creating many quilts.
Memorials in her honor can be left to the Friends of the Hamler Library or Putnam County Hospice. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Zachrich Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
