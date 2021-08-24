Carolyn Plassman

Napoleon — Carolyn Jean Plassman, 91, of Napoleon, Ohio died peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Napoleon Lutheran Home- Genacross.

She was born July 27, 1930, in Liberty Center, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Zelma (Burgoon) Fredrick. On December 6, 1952, she married Donald "Whitey" Plassman at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2006.

Carolyn taught Kindergarten at Liberty Center for over six years until her children were born. She kept education in the forefront and began the tradition of distributing dictionaries to third graders in Henry County in conjunction with Henry County Retired Teachers Association. She loved knitting and even had her own yarn shop for several years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her sons, Scott (Jennifer) Plassman of Pineville, North Carolina, and Todd (Jennifer) Plassman of Napoleon, Ohio; grandsons: Jason (Sabrina) Plassman, Trevor (Jessica) Plassman, Spencer (Maddie) Plassman, Benjamin (Julie) Plassman, Jordan (Makenzie) Plassman, Jacob (Torie) Plassman, and Zachary (Laura) Plassman; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ganelle Fredrick.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Entombment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Napoleon Public Library.

