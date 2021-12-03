Carolyn Pahl

Holgate — Carolyn Jane Pahl age 78, of Holgate, died Wednesday afternoon, December 1, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
Carolyn was born October 16, 1943, to Richard and Marie (Rohrs) Gerken in Napoleon. She graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1961.On August 23, 1964, she married John "Jack" Pahl and he died in 2002. Carolyn was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Defiance where she was in the ladies aid and was the church treasurer. She was mainly a homemaker but she did work for Dunbar Machinery in Napoleon. She did help with the farming. Carolyn really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her church family.
Carolyn is survived by sons Jeff (Brenda) Pahl and James (Deanna) Pahl, both of Holgate; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Basselman, Archbold; brother, Morris Gerken, Holgate; daughter-in-law Patricia Pahl, Defiance; and her special friend Charles Kruse, Defiance. She was preceded in death by her husband and sons, Robert and Kenneth.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and again one hour before the church service. The celebration of Carolyn's life will be on Monday, December 6, 2021, in St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Defiance with the Reverend William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in Carolyn's memory can be made to the St. Stephen Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
