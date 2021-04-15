Carolyn K. Merritt

Paulding — Carolyn Kay Merritt, 72, of Paulding, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Paulding County Hospital.
She was born on September 28, 1948, to the late Willard and Mary (Richards) Fogle in Defiance, Ohio. On June 29, 1974, she married Lawrence Merritt, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Carolyn was a member of Defiance Christian Church, and she worked as an Aide at Defiance Hospital and Twin Rivers Care Center. Carolyn loved to help others and had a very caring heart. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends.
Carolyn will be sadly missed by her sisters, Mary Louise (Bob) Weaver, Carol Morse, and her twin sister, Marilyn (Ron) Posey, who loved her dearly and were inseparable. She also leaves behind her companion, Don Kyle, and several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Duane Fogle.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Hasselbring officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
