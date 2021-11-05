Defiance — Carolyn M. Becker, age 70, of Defiance, passed away on Friday morning, November 5, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on December 12, 1950, to the late John and Alta (VanCuren) Warner. On February 13, 1971, she married Larry Becker, who survives.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Independence United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family. Carolyn was the best cook and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Carolyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry Becker of Defiance, her daughter, Rachel Becker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and her sons, Brian (Elizabeth) Becker and Adam (Christina) Becker, all of Defiance, and Christopher Becker of Antwerp. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six brothers: Randy (Reggie) Warner and Richard (Sandy) Warner, all of Florida, Tom Warner of Texas, Andy (Holly) Warner of Dayton, Ohio, and Ken (Sue) Warner and Joe (Nancy) Warner, all of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Independence United Methodist Church. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Independence United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.