Defiance — Carolyn M. Becker, age 70, of Defiance, passed away on Friday morning, November 5, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on December 12, 1950, to the late John and Alta (VanCuren) Warner. On February 13, 1971, she married Larry Becker, who survives.

Carolyn was a faithful member of Independence United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family. Carolyn was the best cook and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Carolyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry Becker of Defiance, her daughter, Rachel Becker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and her sons, Brian (Elizabeth) Becker and Adam (Christina) Becker, all of Defiance, and Christopher Becker of Antwerp. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six brothers: Randy (Reggie) Warner and Richard (Sandy) Warner, all of Florida, Tom Warner of Texas, Andy (Holly) Warner of Dayton, Ohio, and Ken (Sue) Warner and Joe (Nancy) Warner, all of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Independence United Methodist Church. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Independence United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries