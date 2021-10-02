Caroline Hoffman

Holgate — Caroline Hoffman, age 95, of Holgate, died Wednesday evening, September 29, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate.

She was born February 8, 1926, to Herman and Emilie (Badenhop) Gerken in Napoleon. On April 20, 1947, she married Eugene Albert Hoffman in St. John's Lutheran Church, Freedom Township. She was a homemaker and member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Holgate. Caroline was an American Legion Auxiliary member. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crafts and playing cards.

She is survived by three sons: Roger (Sylvia) Hoffman, Holgate, Dennis (Darlene) Hoffman and Dale (Rose) Hoffman, Archbold; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Melba Elling, Napoleon, and Henry Gerken, Napoleon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, infant son Robert, brothers, Rudolph and Waldo, and a grandson Matthew.

Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., and again one hour before the church service. The celebration of Caroline's life will be on Monday in St. John's Lutheran Church, Holgate at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. Contributions in memory of Caroline can be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, American Heart Association, or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.

