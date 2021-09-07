Carole Weaner

Defiance — Carole J. Weaner, age 83, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday evening, September 2, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
She was born on July 12, 1938, to Jacob and Alice (Wilson) Kreilach in Birch Run, Michigan. Carole was a 1956 graduate of West Bloomfield High School. In April, 1981, she married John Weaner, who survives.
Carole was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Toledo Museum of Art and Kettenring Country Club, and enjoyed playing bridge in her card clubs. She grew up in Pontiac, Michigan, and had great memories at the lake. She was always so proud of her mother and admired her passion as a registered nurse. Carole loved her job at Keego Harbor Cinema, was very knowledgeable of the cinema and was very passionate about it. She traveled to California with a friend and had other various jobs.
She was a great cook, loved music and was a natural singer. Carole was a three-time cancer survivor and lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed golfing and attending golf tournaments, bowling, Ohio State Bar Association banquets and OSU football games, and she never missed her class reunions. Carol was always open to learning new things and enjoyed watching PBS. She had a spunky attitude and others loved being around her. Carole loved animals, especially her childhood dogs "Rusty Feathers" and "Maggie". Carole will be greatly missed by her family and many good friends.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, John Weaner of Defiance, her daughter, Kelly McLennan of Columbus, Ohio, her son, Thomas "Tommy" McLennan of Mentor, Ohio, and her step-children: David (Michele McAdams) Weaner of Columbus, Ohio, Thomas (Rita) Weaner and James (Lisa) Weaner, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Matthew McLennan, and her brother, Duane Kreilach.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home, in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society, or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
