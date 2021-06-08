Edgerton — Carole Jane Bowsher, 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where she was a resident. Mrs. Bowsher was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.
Carole Jane Bowsher was born on October 2, 1944, at Fort Benning, Georgia, the daughter of Cleo Q. and Ellen M. (Cape) Sleesman. She married Robert L. Bowsher on August 17, 1963, in Edgerton and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Lance (Denise) Bowsher and Patrick (Lyn) Bowsher, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Melissa (Mark) Yoder, of Hicksville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tami (Mike) Ursem, Teresa (Kyle) Helbert, Ashley Bowsher, Brooke (Derrick) Otto, Conner (Emma) Yoder and Camdyn (and fiancé, James Sedlacek) Yoder; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, LuAnn Sleesman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary to follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
