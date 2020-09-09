Carol Zimmerman

CONTINENTAL — Carol Kay Zimmerman, 80, Continental, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 2, 1939, in Putnam County, Ohio, to the late Alvin and Ruth (Ludlow) Davis. On August 3, 1957, she married Paul R. Zimmerman, he preceded her in death on March 9, 2020.
Carol is survived by her two children, Vicki (Jim) Wagner and Bob (Patti) Zimmerman, both of Continental; five grandchildren, Kristy Richendollar, Traci Randall, Kasey Kerns, Rob Zimmerman and Eric Zimmerman; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Davis, Pauline Shafer, Itha Dotson, Norma Myers and Donna Moore.
Carol attended North Mt. Zion Church. She was a former member of its Ladies Aid. Carol was an avid quilter.
A private funeral service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020. Burial will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
