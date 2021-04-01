Defiance — Carol Tressler, 59, of Defiance, passed away on Monday evening, March 29, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on July 19, 1961, to Lorenzo and Lucille (Lore) Frye in Portsmouth, Ohio. On June 28, 2000, she married Rick Tressler, who survives. Carol enjoyed gardening, and playing her guitar and singing. She was always busy with a project. Carol loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Rick Tressler of Defiance, and her children: Pamela Fetty of Ironton, Ohio, Jennifer Ankney of Defiance, and Charlie (Kimberly Stearns) Fetty of Defiance. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Hannah Salisbury, Kelvin Ankney, and Thomas Stearns; her sister, Goldie (Larry) Fairchild of Defiance; and her brother, Charlie Frye of W. Porstmouth, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Cheryl Fairchild; and brothers, Vernon Frye and Lorenzo Frye Jr.
Visitation and services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Burial and a public committal service will take place at Riverside Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.