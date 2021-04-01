Carol Tressler

Defiance — Carol Tressler, 59, of Defiance, passed away on Monday evening, March 29, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on July 19, 1961, to Lorenzo and Lucille (Lore) Frye in Portsmouth, Ohio. On June 28, 2000, she married Rick Tressler, who survives. Carol enjoyed gardening, and playing her guitar and singing. She was always busy with a project. Carol loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Rick Tressler of Defiance, and her children: Pamela Fetty of Ironton, Ohio, Jennifer Ankney of Defiance, and Charlie (Kimberly Stearns) Fetty of Defiance. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Hannah Salisbury, Kelvin Ankney, and Thomas Stearns; her sister, Goldie (Larry) Fairchild of Defiance; and her brother, Charlie Frye of W. Porstmouth, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Cheryl Fairchild; and brothers, Vernon Frye and Lorenzo Frye Jr.

Visitation and services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Burial and a public committal service will take place at Riverside Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

