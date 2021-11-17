Stryker — Carol Trautman-Marshall, 84, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on December 18, 1936, to Albert and Dorothy Levesque of Elizabeth, New Jersey. In 1954, she married Robert Trautman who preceded her in death in 2000. She then united under the eyes of God with Dale Marshall. She was a hairdresser and was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church.
Carol enjoyed reading, crocheting and watching Hallmark movies. In her earlier years she also collected dolls. She looked forward to attending church and going to Sunday school. The people there enjoyed getting to know her and spending time with her.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dale Marshall; children, Bob (Patty) Trautman, Larry Trautman, Wayne Trautman, Donna Salsberry and Lisa Trautman; step-children, Paul (Beth) Marshall, John Marshall and James (Jennifer) Marshall. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Levesque; her husband, Robert Trautman; brothers, Roger and Robert Levesque; sister, Elaine Reeves and granddaughter, Holleen Marshall Neise.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 10 a.m.-noon with services beginning at noon. Jerry Lugbill will be officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood cemetery of Napoleon. Memorials in Carol's memory may be considered at Archbold Evangelical Church. Friends are invited to share a memory of Carol and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.