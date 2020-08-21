Funeral services for Carol S. “Susie” Miller were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial was in St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bob Miller, Larry Acocks, Dion Barth, Butch Hammersmith, Phillip Spangler and Rick Lolly. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
