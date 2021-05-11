Carol Schultz Stephenson

DEFIANCE — Carol Jean Miller Schultz Stephenson, 75, of Defiance, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 20, 1945, in Livingston, Montana, the daughter of Clista Rosalind (Milner) Miller and Frank Roy Miller, and was a graduate of Fargo Central High School, Fargo, North Dakota.
In 1963 she married Michael A. Schultz, who preceded her in death in 1999.
In 2005 she married Bruce Stephenson, who survives.
Carol was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church, and was also a familiar face in area business, through her years of work in real estate sales, a position at the county auditor’s office, and as a salesperson for The Hubbard Company.
Carol was always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors, family and friends — she will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce Stephenson; children Sarah (Schultz) and Dan Bowen, Rachael (Schultz) and Tim Bowling, Kimberly (Stephenson) and Lance Billings; grandchildren Brady and Olivia (Best) Schroeder, Brock and Ashley (Truesdale) Schroeder, Trey Schroeder, Logan Elkins, Ebbie Billings, Zach Billings, Zoe Billings and great-grandchild Savannah Schroeder.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials may be made to the “Mike Schultz Leadership Fund” of the Defiance Area Foundation, 613 West Third St., Defiance, OH 43512.
