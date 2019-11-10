PIONEER — Carol Nixon, 81, Pioneer, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
2:00PM-8:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Nov 14
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 14, 2019
11:00AM
Solid Rock Community Church
102 Egly Drive
West Unity, OH 43570
Nov 14
Committal
Thursday, November 14, 2019
2:00PM
Floral Grove Cemetery
State Route 20
Pioneer, OH 43554
