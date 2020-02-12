INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Carol S. Lipp Woods Hume, 76, Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away February 11, 2020.
She was born October 17, 1943, to the late Harold and Freda Lipp in Defiance, Ohio. Carol married Philip A. Woods, who preceded her in death on April 6, 1968. She married Gary L. Hume on December 3, 1993.
Carol worked at Indiana National Bank, First Chicago National Bank and Bank One, as well as Walker Carvey & Associates LLP. She was a long-time member of Allisonville Christian Church and served as the administrative assistant, played in the handbell choir, served on the growth committee, diaconate, worship & spiritual life and was CWF board secretary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Gary; children, Jenny (Jim) Hoffman and Kelly (Dave) Solyom; stepchildren, Gretchen (Randy) Martin and Chris Hume; and grandchildren, Andrew Solyom, Anna Hoffman, Rachel Hoffman and Jackson Solyom.
She was preceded in passing by her brother, Gary L. Lipp.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with visitation at 10 a.m. at Allisonville Christian Church at 7701 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Ind. 46250.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allisonville Christian Church, with proceeds benefiting missions.
