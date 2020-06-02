KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — Carol Ann (Ginder) Krontz died of cancer on May 30, 2020. Born March 16, 1938, she was 82.
Carol is survived by her husband, Howard Krontz of Kendallville, Indiana. Raised in Butler, Indiana, she married her high school sweetheart. They were together 63 years. Carol retired after 28 years from Kendallville Publishing Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Glendoline Ginder; and brother, Donald.
Other survivors include their four children: son, Brad and Juni; son, Bret and Kim Daler; daughter, Bridget and Austin Morgan; and son, Bart and Cheryl. She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Surviving are sister, Marilyn Yoder; and brothers, Phillip and Dennis Ginder.
A private family gathering has been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with those you love and cherish.
Handling arrangements is Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
