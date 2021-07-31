Carol Ebersole

Napoleon — Carol Sue Ebersole, 54, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2021.

She was born on December 15, 1966, in Hicksville, Ohio, to James and Linda (Jordan) Ebersole.

Carol had a talent for writing poetry and songs. She was a member of a small home-based church and enjoyed singing. Carol had a passion for helping anyone who was in need. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Coppes; grandchildren, Leyana Rohrs, Victoria Rohrs, and Pyper Schafer; siblings, Richard (Katrena) Ebersole, Brian Ebersole, and Jaimee Ebersole; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Napoleon American Legion Annex, 500 Glenwood Ave, Napoleon, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 3:30-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the grandchildren's education in care of Richard Ebersole. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com

