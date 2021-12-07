Carol Breese

DEFIANCE — On December 3, 2021, the world lost an amazing woman, mother and friend.
Carol Elizabeth (Dose) Breese, age 83, passed peacefully at home. The wife of Garry Breese (deceased) and daughter of Otto and Ruth Dose (both deceased). She was the youngest of two children and survived by her brother Gene Dose. She left behind her children Kelly Mayou and Kyle, two grandchildren, Katie and Jarrett and one great-grandchild, James. She will also be greatly missed by her bonus daughter, Catherine Ayers and best friend, Patricia Kuhlman.
Garry and Carol moved to Defiance in 1961 and Carol began a teaching career at Ayersville High School as an English teacher and cheerleading coach. She was instrumental in obtaining the rights to use Snoopy as the high school mascot for many years. She resigned from teaching to become a full time stay at home mother and all around volunteer.
Carol’s volunteering took on many roles throughout the years but some of them included Meals on Wheels, tutoring at Spencer Elementary and most notably she was a founding member of the Northwest Ohio branch of the P. Buckley Moss Society “Trees of Life”.
Carol’s volunteer status seemed to bring her into contact with many children and, while she was the mother to two, she became “Mom” and then “Mama C” to several others. There are too many bonus children to name, but she cared for each and every one of them. She could always be found in the stands at Ayersville, Defiance, and finally Defiance College sporting events, cheering.
Carol was very active in her church, Defiance Christian and ran children’s church for many years. She led book discussions and bible studies throughout her life, once again giving back to those she cared for.
Both her family and the community grieve her loss. Services have been postponed and instead a celebration of life will be held on her birthday at Defiance Christian Church on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 7 p.m.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Trees of Life, 1051 Wayne Ave., Defiance; Defiance Christian Church; or CHP Hospice.
