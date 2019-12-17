MALINTA — Carol Behrman, 74, Malinta, Ohio, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 6, 1945, to the late Carl and Esther (Gerken) Bostelman. On March 14, 1965, she married Donald Behrman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Adams Ridge.
Carol worked for many years as a secretary at J&C Repair, Napoleon, until her retirement. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler. She was an avid reader and loved attending her grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Krista (Kevin) Nye of Malinta, Angie (Scott) Nagel of Napoleon, and Becky Behrman of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Taylor (Brett) Ziegler, Zachary Nye, Abby Nye, Autumn Nagel, Kaylee Nagel, and Hannah Nagel; siblings, Jerry (Janice) Bostelman, Joyce (Jeff) Colegrove, Terry (Cheryl) Bostelman, Sandy Bostelman, and Shelli (Rod) Luzar.
She also was preceded in death by two infant sons; and siblings, Mary Frazee, Linda Lugbill, Cindy Bostelman, and Larry “Bud” Bostelman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to Hamler Branch Library, Hope Lutheran Church, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolence may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.