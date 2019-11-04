Carol N. Baldridge, 84, Defiance, passed away early Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born June 22, 1935, to Winston and Alta (Coleman) Dales in Vansant, Virginia. On September 6, 1952, she married Wilmer N. Baldridge, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2009. Carol was a member of Second Baptist Church in Defiance. She worked for Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 30 years until her retirement in 1994. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and walking her dog, Hardly.
Carol will be sadly missed by her two sons, Michael (Kimberly Jackson) Baldridge and Robert (Sarah) Baldridge, all of Defiance; her three daughters, Sherry (Brett) Carmer of Auburn, Ind., Cynthia (David) Davis of New Castle, Ind., and Tammey (Mark) Norden of Napoleon, Ohio. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Barb Dales and Lillian Griffith, both of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Baldridge; brothers, Charlie, Starett and Kenneth Dales, and her sister, Loretta Ganger.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Max Begley officiating.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
