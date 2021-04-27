Carol Anne Kimmey

Defiance — Carol Anne (Greisinger) Kimmey, age 75, passed away on April 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 13, 1946, in Luton, England, to parents Merwyn "Mac" Chauncey and Joan (Hewitt) Greisinger. In 1953 Carol Anne moved to the United States with her family. She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1963, The Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1964 and attended IPFW school of Fine Art. On June 7, 1986, she married James Kimmey. She was an avid artist, gardener and loved spending time with her family more than anything. She was a member of The Wassenberg Art Center and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Van Wert, Ohio. She was also a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio after moving there in 1988.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jim Kimmey, Defiance, Ohio, daughter Trish (Eric) Fowler Roush of Dublin, Ohio, son David (Shawna) Fowler of Defiance, Ohio and five grandchildren; Nolan, Brook, Norah, Hayden and Ali who all adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Joan as well as her brother David.
A private family memorial will take place at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.schafferfh.com.
