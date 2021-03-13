Carol Adams

Oakwood — Carol Marie Adams, 80, of Oakwood, died at 5:50 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1941, in Defiance, to the late Lester Francis and Ethel Lavern (Wiler) Fronk. On June 3, 1961, she married Elmer Adams, he survives in Oakwood.
Carol is survived by her children: Mike (Valerie Dotterer) Adams, Marty (Lisa) Adams and Tom (Kim Bradford) Adams all of Oakwood; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Addelle Worman and a brother, John Fronk.
Carol was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. She was a minister of communion and a member of St. John's Altar Rosary Society. Carol was also a member of the Oakwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Defiance.
In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Sunday 6-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Another visitation will be held 9:30 a.m., Monday, until the time of service at the church. Due to regulations regarding COVID-19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental or CHP Home Care and Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.