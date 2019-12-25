PIONEER — Carman J. Oxender, 85, Pioneer, died Dec. 24, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
