PAULDING — Carla Ann Sulfridge, 57, Paulding, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital.
She was born June 24, 1963, in Muncie, Indiana, daughter of Gaynell (Iler) and the late Thomas Bartlett. On June 29, 1996, she married Larry A. Sulfridge, who survives. She was a member of the Paulding Eagles 2405 Ladies Auxiliary.
Carla also is survived by a son, Ryan (Kimberly) Anderson; sisters, Pam Foust and Beth Ann Bartlett; brothers, John (Jade), Matt and Carl Bartlett; and grandchildren, Jessica and Ryleigh.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Mark; and a sister, Tonia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, from 2-6 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Paulding United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
